UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Mizuho

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

PATH stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.50.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 30.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,796 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in UiPath by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,485 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

