UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PATH. Barclays cut shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

PATH opened at $14.53 on Friday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.50.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 395,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,175.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,600 shares of company stock worth $991,824. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,988,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,406,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after buying an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

