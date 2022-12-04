United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $278.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.69. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $282.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,762.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,930 shares of company stock valued at $26,864,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.