Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -82.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.59%.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

