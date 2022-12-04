Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 106,888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 203.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of UNM stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.
Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.
