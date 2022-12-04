Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,759 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 517.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,101,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 923,535 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after buying an additional 2,604,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

About Uranium Energy

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.73 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 2.05.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.