V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $308,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 431,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,565,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $152.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average of $151.74.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth $375,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 472.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

