Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,305 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 534,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 317,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $141.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.52. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

