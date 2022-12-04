Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Viant Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

About Viant Technology

Shares of DSP stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

