Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 190.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,610 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,178,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 94.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ZTR opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

