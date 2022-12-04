Vojin Todorovic Sells 5,826 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 5,826 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $145,824.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vojin Todorovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Vojin Todorovic sold 32,076 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $749,616.12.

On Friday, October 21st, Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $293,594.70.

NYSE BBW opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.87. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.67 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 137.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 66,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 178,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

