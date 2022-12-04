Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $54.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

