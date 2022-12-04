Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 82.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake in the second quarter valued at $12,461,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 177.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,802,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.