WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $92,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.99. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at WEX

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

