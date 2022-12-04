Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 363.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 57,946 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $60.29 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WGO. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

