Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $406,500.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,576.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Xometry Price Performance
Shares of Xometry stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.
Xometry Company Profile
Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.
