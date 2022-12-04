Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $406,500.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,576.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xometry by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,816,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after buying an additional 447,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after buying an additional 706,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,091,000 after buying an additional 247,522 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

