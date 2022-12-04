YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stake Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 180.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in YETI by 3,654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on YETI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on YETI to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

YETI Price Performance

YETI Company Profile

YETI opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $94.40.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.