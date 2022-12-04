Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Susan Daimler Sells 4,375 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ZG opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.52.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

