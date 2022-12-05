11,217 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 18.6% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $488,884.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

