2,762 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 3.7 %

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Shares of LOPE opened at $109.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average of $90.75. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $114.33.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

