288,250 Shares in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 288,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $376,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $513,000.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JMEE stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.