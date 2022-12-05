309,608 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 309,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
DFAT opened at $46.83 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06.
