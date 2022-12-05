Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 57.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 104.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Stock Performance

ABMD stock opened at $377.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

