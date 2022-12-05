AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,431 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $76,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in AECOM by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth $99,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

