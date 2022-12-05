AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AeroVironment were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AeroVironment by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AeroVironment by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $92.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,853.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.72. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

