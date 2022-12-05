Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 55.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 18.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period.

NYSE ADC opened at $70.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

