Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 833,241 shares of company stock valued at $93,845,333. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $191.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

