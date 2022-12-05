AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Shares Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in AirSculpt Technologies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth Higgins acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,351.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dennis Dean bought 33,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,593. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Higgins bought 15,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,351.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 198,000 shares of company stock worth $611,850 over the last 90 days. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AirSculpt Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRS. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $27.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of AIRS opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.24 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

