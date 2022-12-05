AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,971 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $110.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.85. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.77 and a twelve month high of $169.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,789 shares of company stock worth $2,186,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.