AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 826,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $6,787,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,964,000 after purchasing an additional 501,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 14,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,987.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $182,631.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,997 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

