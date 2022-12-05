AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.