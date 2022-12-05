AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,549,000 after acquiring an additional 109,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Livent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,300,000 after acquiring an additional 190,369 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Livent by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LTHM. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Livent Stock Performance

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.