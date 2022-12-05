AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Enovix by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

Enovix Stock Up 5.5 %

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $25,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,565 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,844,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.95 on Monday. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

