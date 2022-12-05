AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.36 and a beta of 1.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares in the company, valued at $27,076,265.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,192 shares of company stock worth $18,704,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

