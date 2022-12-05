Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Texas Permanent School Fund’s 3rd Largest Position

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,936.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,155,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,988 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $122,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,019,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,830,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,739.3% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,552,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726,423 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average of $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

