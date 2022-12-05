Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 693.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $94.13 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

