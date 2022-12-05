Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $177.50.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

