Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 314.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 114.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 36.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 177.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 93,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 59,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

AMKR opened at $27.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,076 shares of company stock worth $4,302,282. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.