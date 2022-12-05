Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150,296 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 265.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $166,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $2,781,253. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

