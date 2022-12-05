AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AppHarvest by 284.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $216,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 561,140 shares in the company, valued at $684,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $74,186.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,192,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $216,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,140 shares in the company, valued at $684,590.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

APPH opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.57. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPH. Oppenheimer downgraded AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

