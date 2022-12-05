Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.0% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Apple by 6.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

