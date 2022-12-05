Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,030,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $277,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

