Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.1% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.67. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

