Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,758,754,000 after buying an additional 1,003,177 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

