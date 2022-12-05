Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 38,089 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

