Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $7,794,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 505,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average of $149.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.