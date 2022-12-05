AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 25.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 475,626 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AptarGroup Price Performance

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $108.05 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

