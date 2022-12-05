AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.47 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $212.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 118 ($1.41) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

