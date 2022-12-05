Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Sells $51,525.72 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $51,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Atomera Trading Up 1.6 %

Atomera stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.49. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atomera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atomera by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atomera by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Atomera by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atomera by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 61,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

