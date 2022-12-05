Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Sells $51,525.72 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $51,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Atomera stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.49. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
