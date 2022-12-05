AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $121.05 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.79.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $8,370,280.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,124,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,210,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $8,370,280.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,124,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,210,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,337 shares of company stock worth $69,445,953. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

